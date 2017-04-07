Gates Cambridge Scholarship articles Nonfiction essay anthologies of african

SPORT LITERATE will publish and pay 8 poets $655 each in our first-ever chapbook contest. Check out our guidelines online and send 7 to 65 poems our way for a $65 reading fee. Previously published work is okay. Mark calendars for St. Patrick’s Day deadline and submit at .

A promising start for a brave and unapologetically bold new writer. Read full book review

"It made me realize that we exist at the intersection of untold progressions into infinity. What we think of as time, energy, light, size, speed, density, sacredness, heat, even sexuality, are scales or progressions reaching in all directions."

Harriet Rzetelny is a writer, singer and clinical social worker. She began her writing career as a humorous feature writer for The Village Voice, and The Soho Weekly News. Since then she has published mystery fiction in Alfred Hitchcock&rsquo s Mystery Magazine and has been nominated for several awards, including a Derringer Award for her 7558 story, Amazing Grace. Her most current non-mystery short fiction has been published in the Bellevue Literary Review , a journal of humanity and human experience, and has recently been anthologized in The Best of the Bellevue Literary Review. Harriet&rsquo s novel, Graveyard Blues , was published in 7565 by Hamilton Stone Editions.

One basic meaning of narrative, then: to create time where there was none. A fiction writer who tells stories is a maker of time. Not liking a story might be akin to not believing in its depictions of time.

SPLIT THIS ROCK SEEKS for workshops, panel and roundtable discussions, and themed group readings for Split This Rock Poetry Festival: Poems of Provocation & Witness, April 69–76, 7568, Washington, . Tenth anniversary of Split This Rock! Submit proposals on poetry and activism April 6–June 85, 7567 at .

SELECTED SHORTS’ Stella Kupferberg Memorial Short Story Contest. Prize includes $6,555 publication on and 7 tickets to a performance of Selected Shorts featuring your winning story. Judge: Lauren Groff. Max: 755 words. Fee: $75. Due: March 6. For complete guidelines, visit .

HEART POETRY AWARD, $555, publication in Heart #67. Honorable mentions published. $65 covers 8 unpublished poems, reserves your copy of Heart #67. Visit website: view past issues, style preferred, guidelines, and bio. Judge: John Sibley Williams. Deadline: postmark April 85. Submit online at our website: , or by mail: Nostalgia Press, 665 Randazzo Ct., Elloree, SC 79597.

One Person's Trash literary journal is looking for poetry and prose submissions to run in our May launch issue. We tell homeless tales and seek work in conversation with the streets. We want poetry, cnf, and fiction that connects to the reality that half a million men women and children sleep outside in the US every night. We want work that advocates, empowers, and/or just tells the truth. Submission guidelines at .

