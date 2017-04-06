Write a business plan

Gates Cambridge Scholarship articles Sample of business plan proposal

The next section presents an outline structure for a business plan. Feel free to change this outline to suit your project and its state of development. It can be readily expanded to become a 'full-blown' business plan by extending the level of detail as explained in the Business Plan Guide.

For many, many entrepreneurs and planners, the process of planning (thinking, discussing, researching and analyzing) is just as, or even more, useful than the final plan. So, even if you don't need a formal plan, think carefully about going through the planning process. It could be enormously beneficial to your business.

Whilst the sheer length of a business plan may bear no relation to the underlying prospects of a business, it is likely that a well-developed plan would be at least twenty pages long plus appendices.

If you’re like most small business owners, you’ve never had to create a business plan before. In fact, you may have never even seen a formal business plan document let alone had to put one together.

The first step is to develop a realistic Vision for the business. This should be presented as a pen picture of the business in three or more years time in terms of its likely physical appearance, size, activities etc. Answer the question: "if someone from Mars visited the business, what would they see or sense?"

The work program could correspond to key sections of the proposed plan and could include timetables, resource allocations and cost estimates as indicated in the following chart:

Cover distribution & service activities and/or manufacturing. Highlight major elements only. Indicate organization, resources, costings etc. See 9. Operational / Manufacturing Plans within the Business Plan Guide for more info.

The preparation of a written business plan is not the end-result of the planning process. The realization of that plan is the ultimate goal. However, the writing of the plan is an important intermediate stage - fail to plan can mean plan to fail. For an established business it demonstrates that careful consideration has been given to the business's development, and for a startup it shows that the entrepreneur has done his or her homework.

