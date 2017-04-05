Gates Cambridge Scholarship blog Free persuasive speeches online

Our health insurance system is wrong and harmful to people 696 s health. First, 87 million people lack health insurance and Medicare and Medicaid offer little assistance. Second, people without insurance suffer from poor health because they cannot get access to health care. Infants die unnecessarily because their mothers cannot afford prenatal care. Adults suffer from tuberculosis, heart attacks and other diseases because they do not have access to the system. And the elderly cannot get needed long term care because they do not have the money. Our health system needs help.

Patricia is known as 8775 The speaker 8767 s speaker. 8776 She was elected to be the first female president of the 8,555-member National Speakers Association. Close × Jim Prost, Executive Speech Coaching, PowerPoint Creation, and Training Jim has mastered the art of presentation skills and shares his insights, techniques, and ideas to develop your skills as a dynamic presenter. Jim has been honored twice as 8775 Instructor of the Year 8776 at . Berkeley Extension, in part because he has made his classes memorable, entertaining, and educational.

Interest supports develop your points by increasing your audience 696 s attention. They also encourage people to visualize your ideas and thoughts in their minds.

I 696 d suggest making new points. The information that you find is the basis for building your speech. If that information says something different than the points you originally came up with--change those points so they reflect the support your information gives. In fact, if the information is really different from what you thought it would be, you might even want to revise your thesis. Be flexible. On the other hand, don 696 t shift back and forth at the whim of every author 696 s opinion. More research may very well give the support you need for the point you wanted to make in the first place. In the end--choose the best supported stand on the issue you are addressing.

V. Conclusion

(Tie the speech together)

Threat and industry failure mean US should make polluters act (Build to a higher point)

Key to overall environmental responsibility (Give the speech closure)

If responsible, Shawna and my neighborhood safer

EXAMPLE CONCLUSION AS DELIVERED:

Toastmasters is a massive public speaking group, with over 887,555 members worldwide. While it's great to get together in person and learn in that way, it's not always possible. If you can't join one of the 65,955 clubs spanning 685 countries, you might still find their informative articles helpful. The free resources on their website cover a variety of public speaking topics and scenarios, from preparing a speech, to presenting awards, to giving sales pitches and more.

Thesis Statement

I will describe the fall lineup for the networks

New Points

CBS is trying new programs NBC has great comedy shows ABC has good shows FOX has great shows for younger viewers

OR

John Stacy stood up and began to move back cautiously. The two tall, rough looking men in his cell moved toward him. He ran to the cell 696 s bars, screaming for help. No one heard. John Stacy would never be heard from again because he was viciously murdered while waiting for his trial. It is time we stopped sitting by while innocent Americans are thrown into jail merely because they do not have enough money to post bail.

Olof Palme, former leader of Sweden and United Nations development council activist, made the point clear: large military spending is a death sentence for millions of third world people because it diverts all the resources to weapons and away from food.

