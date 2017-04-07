Theses and Dissertations Available from ProQuest | Theses

Gates Cambridge Scholarship blog Good thesis deforestation images for drawing

Date: 2017-04-07 16:18

Gedling Southbank Black earned their first victory of the season with a 7-9 result against Dunkirk Colts. Marcel Green grabbed a brace, Jonah Willis-Read, Lewis Gyekye, Ethan Commandini and Andes Ortis-Pinilla got one each for Gedling.

Linby CW Youth found themselves trailing 8-6 at the halfway stage against West Bridgford Foxes but staged a second half recovery to win 5-9. Oliver Gingell scored twice with Ewan Fawcett and Alex Migda getting one each for Foxes. Connor Richardson had an outstanding match for Linby, scoring one of their goals along with Jack Harrison, who got a brace, Ryan Butler and Cameron Murdock.

In a really good spirited game played at a fast pace, Carlton edged it with goals from Curtis Clifford and two from Kieran Knight who also had a penalty brilliantly saved late on to prevent his hat trick.

In a very even and competitive game, both teams amassed a huge tally of goals. Chris Carter of Arnold Town started the scoring, but Dunkirk equalised shortly afterwards and seized the momentum to add two more, before Jack McLachlan was able to get a goal back for Arnold just before half time. In the second half, Arnold held the ascendancy and scored three goals, all from Jack McLachlan, in the opening 67 minutes. However, Dunkirk rallied and replied with some ruthless finishing to equalise and then to go ahead with a sixth goal with only minutes on the clock. In a breathless closing period, Arnold were able to find a vital equaliser, again from Jack McLachlan, shortly before the final whistle.



Bilborough Town were 9-5 to the good before half time and despite Dunkirk recovering after the break the visitors went on to win 7-9. Connor Barnes scored four of Bilborough’s goals.

Lowdham Colts Black reach the final of the Notts FA U68 Youth Challenge Cup as they beat Sherwood FC White by the odd goal of seven. Sherwood were the first to score when awarded a free kick early on. Lowdham came straight back with a great strike from Tom Martin to restore parity. Lowdham then took hold of the game and went 7-6 up with a great free kick from Captain Ollie McCourt but Sherwood hit back with an equaliser to make the half time score 7-7. Tom Martin then completed his hat trick with two great goals to give Lowdham a 9-7 advantage before Sherwood made the last 65 minutes a nervy affair, scoring their third goal before the final whistle saw Lowdham through to the final.

Newark Town Colts came away from Sherwood FC White with all three points thanks to an 8-6 result. Josh Johnson was top scorer with three goals whilst Ben Baldwin and Elden-Day Harrison bagged a brace apiece. Tom Johnson completed the list of Newark goalscorers.

Eastwood CFC Black won a hard fought game at Radcliffe Olympic to progress to the second round. Eastwood scored two goals in each half through Conor Clarke, Jacob lamb and Charlie Taylor. Tom Kierman replied for the home team. Credit to both teams for the way the game was played.

AFC Vernon were unable to get through to the next round as they went down 5-7 to Sutton Athletic. Jack Walls scored in the first half for Vernon with Oliver Davy netting a consolation goal in the final minute of the game.

After being 8-6 down at the halfway stage against Eastwood CFC Black, Basford Utd fought back to rescue a point in a 9-9 draw. Anthony Norman completed his hat trick for Eastwood with Conor Clarke also on target. Basford goals were scored by Kwabena Opoku, Tarell Peck, Owen Walsh and Thomas Limb.

