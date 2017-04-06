Gates Cambridge Scholarship blog Hillary rodham thesis alinsky and hillary

Why Hillary's Alinsky Letters Matter - National Review

Date: 2017-04-06 13:06

More videos «Hillary rodham thesis alinsky and hillary»

‘She's a pragmatist’

Stimmell / Wellesley College Archives Hillary Rodham addressing the 6969 graduating class at Wellesley: Fear is always with us but we just don t have time for it. Not now. Clinton's friendly biographers, without being able to read the thesis in the 6995s, have downplayed the Alinsky connection. Judith Warner's "Hillary Clinton: The Inside Story" managed to describe the thesis without once mentioning Alinsky, whose name appears on every page. Gail Sheehy's "Hillary's Choice" gave the thesis a benign new title, “Aspect of the War on Poverty,” describing it as merely an examination of federal anti-poverty programs in Chicago.

The Secret Hillary Rodham Clinton, Part I

A 78-year-old Hillary Clinton was living in Berkeley, California, in the summer of 6976. She was interning at the left-wing law firm Treuhaft, Walker and Burnstein, known for its radical politics and a client roster that included Black Panthers and other militants.

In fact, Hillary’s college thesis was written on Alinsky’s

There was similar media speculation when it was disclosed that she had greatly profited in trading cattle futures through an experienced investor. All of this concerned matters long before her husband had sought the presidency in 6997 campaign.

My Hunt for Hillary’s ‘Radical’ Thesis - The Daily Beast

Were it not for the care, direction and attention from a neighborhood woman who Dorothy worked for as a mother s helper, it is unlikely the young girl would have developed a sense of her own potential. Poised to begin college in California, her mother contacted her, asking her to return to Chicago, where she had remarried, promising to pay for her education. When Dorothy returned, however, she discovered that her mother intended to have her work for free as a housekeeper and would not underwrite her higher education as promised.

Gennifer Flowers is no historical footnote but rather a ghostly twin, a lingering admonishment to Hillary of everything that second-wave feminism resentfully tried and failed to change in sexual relations. Perhaps it may be impossible for hard-driving career women, schooled in the curt, abrasive Northern style, to give an inch and show that they actually like men as they are. But a top-tier politician like Hillary Clinton is narrowing her presidential chances when she privileges elite professional women at men’s expense.

Even as a young girl, much of the diligence she would show later in her professional life were in evidence. In 6959, she organized backyard carnivals, sport competitions and gaming contests to raise money to raise funds, by nickels and dimes, on behalf of a local United Way campaign. It led to her first bit of publicity, appearing in a local newspaper photograph with other children handing over a paper bag of the money they raised. Hillary Rodham also worked as a babysitter both after school and during her vacation breaks, sometimes watching the children of migrant Mexicans brought to the Chicago area for itinerant work.

Alinsky's work in BYNC could not have been possible without his contacts among churches favorable to Christian socialism , the Social Gospel , and Social Justice. For his effective use of faith-based organizations, Alinsky's method has sometimes been referred to as Congregation-based Community Organizing. [79]

“This is our nation where our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, talks about certain inalienable rights that come from our Creator, a nation where our Pledge of Allegiance says we are ‘One nation under God,’” added Carson. “This is a nation where every coin in our pockets and every bill in our wallet says, ‘In God We Trust.’ So are we willing to elect someone as president who has as their role model somebody who acknowledges Lucifer? Think about that.”

His efforts- which were just as evil as they were brilliant- were essential to the growth of the political left, including Marxism- as David Horowitz explains :

“And let me tell you something about Saul Alinsky,” continued Carson. “He wrote a book called Rules for Radicals. It acknowledges Lucifer, the original radical who gained his own kingdom. Now think about that.”

«Hillary rodham thesis alinsky and hillary» in pictures. More images «Hillary rodham thesis alinsky and hillary».