Wellington Laboratories Standards for Environmental

Date: 2017-04-05 18:23

This is especially so if you are already responsible for others in any sense, and obviously more so if you are a manager or parent for example.

A crucial aspect of Nudge theory is recognizing that 'econs' do not really exist in terms of broad societal behaviour whereas 'humans' definitely do.

Delayed gratification - Not a Thaler-Sunstein term, but a crucial aspect of temptation, or more precisely the resistance of temptation. The inability to delay gratification produces the human weakness in succumbing to many types of temptation. Even laziness/inertia is a sort of inability to delay gratification, where gratification equates to rest and relaxation.

The tendency is known by many other terms, some very loosely, such as the mob effect, mob rule, majority rule, 'when in Rome.' ('.do as the Romans do'), the herding effect, behaving like sheep, strength in numbers, lowest common denominator, among other terms and metaphors.

The tendency for humans to behave and think like 'Humans' and not like robotic 'Econs' - ., to prefer and more often use Automatic/System One thinking rather than Reflective/System Two thinking - is a major factor in the success of humans as a species.

Supplementary/additional nudges and heuristics - In this article a 'supplementary' or 'additional' nudge/heuristic is one which Thaler and Sunstein do not specifically categorize and name as such, although they may refer to its effects and existence to a degree. Some are not mentioned or alluded to by Thaler and Sunstein, but have been discussed/proposed/implied by other theorists with interests in what might be terms Nudge theory heuristics.

The terminology 'choice architect' emphasizes that change is enabled by designing choices for people , which encourage them to make decisions , ideally towards positive helpful outcomes.

Feedback - 'Feedback' refers to the responses/reactions given by the 'choice architect' organization or system to the audience during and after thinking/decisions, enabling adjustment and useful experience. Feedback is shown in this article as a 'nudge' and individual heuristic, although Thaler and Sunstein categorize 'feedback' more vaguely, as part of 'choice architecture'. In fact 'feedback' overlays potentially many other heuristics and 'nudges'. A more sophisticated type of 'feedback' is the additional (non-Thaler-Sunstein) nudge in this article called 'Facilitation'.

How can I maximize the chances of people seeing/experiencing the choices or communications that I am designing for them?

The use of Nudge theory is based on indirect encouragement and enablement. It avoids direct instruction or enforcement.

